Batting second, Rovers LJH looked dead and buried in the 21st over after a Nulla KMRSL bowling masterclass brought them to 9/85, chasing 122. Carlin Dunbar-Rudd joined his brother Kai at the crease as the bowling side looked to finish off proceedings. However, the siblings had a different plan in mind, soaking up a combined 83 balls on their way to match-winning innings'. Earlier, Corey Crotty (22) and Ronan O'Loughlin (25*) had helped their side reach a respectable target nine wickets down from 37 overs after a rain delay saw three overs lost. Scott Witchard (2/14) and Lachie Dowling (3/24) were the main wicket-takers for Rovers. At 2/29, their run chase wasn't off to the best start with Sam Lewthwaite snaring two wickets. Cousins Ethan and Lachie Dowling joined for a 23-run partnership before both were removed to have the score at 4/52. Wickets then steadily fell with O'Loughlin (3/33) and Mark Smee (3/22) ripping through before Ethan Brown (10) was the ninth wicket to fall from the bowling of Crotty (1/23). The Dunbar-Rudd brothers then went to work, with two patient innings that weren't without chances. Runs continued to come though and with three overs remaining, Rovers WKH required only four runs with older brother Kai hitting a three on the fourth ball beforer Carlin scored the winning single as the side reached 9/123 from 34.5 overs.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/lachlan.harper/9f48020f-bf53-4cc2-b20b-da13f83b8e77.PNG/r3_80_1233_775_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg