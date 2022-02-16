Community Life: Have you seen Kempsey Shire Libraries new website?

newsletters, editors-pick-list,

Book lovers of the shire have a new favourite spot on the internet with access to free eBooks, audiobooks, online events and much, much more. Kempsey Shire Council's library network revealed a brand-new website last week that improves the online experience for users. Featuring artwork by local Aboriginal artist Stephen McLeod throughout, the site provides easy access to: The library remains a partner in the Mid North Coast Co-operative Library Service which means users have access to books and resources from libraries across the Mid North Coast. The library is still open, but not to this guy! While Kempsey Library welcomes visitors of all shapes and sizes, it has been a while since staff had seen one as small as this. Last Wednesday, a broad-nosed microbat decided the Kempsey Library looked like a quiet and comfortable place to take a nap. The microbat was rescued by FAWNA NSW and turned out to be a healthy adult male. He was released into the tall trees in Council's car park at 8pm Wednesday night. If you see native wildlife in distress in the Macleay Valley, please contact FAWNA NSW on 6581 4141. Also, don't forget Kempsey Library visitors can now enter the renovated space from Elbow Street and take in the evolving courtyard as they walk in. Summer Reading Club PARTY! Participants of the Summer Reading Club were invited to the Wrap Up Party that took place on Saturday 5 February at Majestic Cinemas Kempsey. The efforts in reading, drawing, writing, scavenger hunting and completing challenges were rewarded with prizes and loads of fun at the Wrap Up Party including a free movie at Majestic Cinemas. Kempsey Shire Mayor, Leo Hauville, and Friends of Library Kempsey representatives, Beth Fuller, and, Vick Vaughan, presented the prizes. Council would like to thank the parents, carers, siblings and helpers who assisted the kids with this summer's program. The program will return in December 2022 for another round of reading and adventure. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/lachlan.harper/ca4bf949-9646-4e18-a099-3e7b8b762380.png/r3_0_1138_641_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg