newsletters, editors-pick-list,

Rovers young quick Cooper Petterson is proving a tough bowler to handle in the Macleay Valley cricket competition and that was certainly the case on Saturday as Rovers WKH faced South West Rocks Pilot Station Pizza at SWR Sports Ground. The home side were sent in to bat by Rovers captain Jackson Korn and his tearaway quick was first to break through, claiming Mick Chalker for 8. Petterson and Matt Scott (2/17) secured the next three wickets with SWR at 4/23. Myles Bower (7) and Liam Hackenberg (14) met for a 29-run partnership before Jack Wakely and Lachie Munday joined the wicket-taking action. Petterson then added two more wickets to his tally to finish with 4/18 as SWR were bowled out for 82. After not batting since the Premier League semi-final last year, Josh Brenton was promoted to the top of the order for the run chase. However, it wasn't the fairy-tale ending with Nick Morrison (1/29) claiming his wicket with his second ball to make it 1/0. Mitchell Korn then came to the crease and went about his business, combining for a 45-run partnership with Tom Powick before the latter was dismissed by Jye Woodger (1/18) for 18. Korn was the next man to go for a run-a-ball 40, however Rovers were in no signs of trouble at 3/79 with Jack Wakely (25*) hitting the winning runs not long after with the score reached in 14.2 overs. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/lachlan.harper/099de50c-c53c-4312-bed4-25f75e2b5c2c.jpg/r0_54_1028_635_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg