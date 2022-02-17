newsletters, editors-pick-list,

The opportunity to create new rivalries while playing a higher-level competition is one of the key aspects football clubs will consider ahead of the 2022 season. The Coastal Club Shield will allow teams from different towns and cities to compete against each other in addition to their regular in-season winter competition across five match days. There is one catch though - if your team competes in the Coastal Premier League, you're ineligible to enter. North Coast Football chairman Andrew Woodward said the concept had been drawn up after clubs expressed an interest in playing more games against opponents from other regions. "The tournament fills a gap in football's offering because there's interzone competitions with the Coastal Premier League and FFA Cup, but there was nothing for other senior and youth clubs and teams," he said. "If you enter the competition as a club you get three pool games and if you're good enough you make a semi-final and then potentially a grand final." The three-to-five week competition in the middle of the year takes in clubs from Bulahdelah to Coffs Harbour with consideration given to expanding in 2023. Just like in the World Cup, teams will be split into pools of four with the first and/or second-placed teams (pending the number of teams in each pool) to progress into semi-finals and a grand final. Matches will be played on Sunday in five cities (Grafton, Coffs Harbour, Port Macquarie, Kempsey and Taree) with finals held in Coffs Harbour in the middle weekend of the winter school holidays (July 9-10). "We're trying to give everyone a bit more football because NPL, CPL and women's first division already have lots of competition so we're trying to give other teams the opportunity to compete across zones," Woodward said. "We also wanted to make sure the normal 18-round Saturday competition wasn't impacted and that we weren't forcing too much football on anyone. "We wanted to finish well before the finals and grand finals in August and September." Team fees are $250, but existing Coastal Premier League first and reserve grade teams cannot enter. Football Mid North Coast general manager Bruce Potter said it was an exciting concept. "It's good to be able to provide a sanctioned competition that's affordable for all participants," he said. Clubs in both zones have been invited to nominate teams from 12 and up in female and male divisions. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/lachlan.harper/c3229d01-b08f-4514-8536-7ec385bd3bfd.jpg/r0_39_1043_628_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg