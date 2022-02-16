newsletters, editors-pick-list,

Despite the very heavy rain the night before and a few light showers in the morning the 61 players who took to the fairways of the Kempsey Golf Club found the course again in tip top condition for the 2022 Bunnings 18 hole Single Stableford event last Saturday. In the field were visitors from Frederickton, SWR and Coffs Harbour and along with the local members the scores on the day were very good in all three grades. To the team at Bunnings a very big thank you for your sponsorship of the day and let's hope it's on again next year. Finally breaking through for his first win in a long time was Brody Clarke in the 'A' grade last week with a very good round of 39 points to have a one point margin over the runner up player Michael Flanders on 38 points. Jacob Smith from the Frederickton club was the 'C' winner with 40 points on Saturday and he was 6 points clear of the runner up player Murray Addison who recorded a score of 34 points. Vincent Davis was this week the winner in the 'B' grade with a score of 39 points and with a score of 36 points Kevin Hopping was the runner up. T Saturday at the club the annual 'Boardshorts Day' will be held as part of the 2022 18 hole Single Stableford event for the Allen MacDonald Memorial Day which will be sponsored by the MacDonald family. On the day the winners must be in board-shorts and at the presentation to claim the top prizes on offer. Again please remember to obey the COVID-19 rules at the club and please check the notice board for the playing conditions before hitting off tomorrow. All intending players can book in now at the club or go online to book in for your round and for more information about the upcoming events at the club please give the team a call at club. Don't forget the postponed Monthly Medals for February will now be held on Saturday February 26th as the 18 hole Single Stroke event for the Monthly Medals in each grade. Again book in now at the club. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/lachlan.harper/d4363580-24fe-4ce6-9c5e-2b578e7db302.jpg/r0_46_1024_625_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg