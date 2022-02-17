newsletters, editors-pick-list,

Ironically, the winners of the A and B-grade divisions of Tuesday's Kempsey Veterans Golf Club stableford competition were both late starters and finishers as well. Just when the remainder of the 47-strong field and the officials in charge, too, were virtually ready to declare the outcome, along came Ced Rudd and Ray Moodie to sort of steal victory. Rudd relieved the officials of conducting a countback to get a winner when his card indicating a 34-point round passed the test. Such bad luck for firstly Trevor Bailey and then secondly Chris Hudson for their 33's simply weren't good enough in the end. Oh no! "Twas Bob Garner and Mark Townsend, with 31 points apiece and yet to be sorted out as the better score, suddenly fading from grace when Moodie's 33 points were semaphored. Yes, it was somewhat a delayed beginning to an expected usual 9am tee-off and slow play did come to the fore in many parts. So, in the top grades, so to speak, that great old adage of "it is never over until the so and so lady sings" did raise it's head once again. Patience is a virtue you know! Now, C-grade winner, Leo Wright, who actually had teed off and completed his round in respectable timing, and his 31 points had no real challenger, although John Inder had had a 30. Joining Bailey, Hudson, Garner,Townsend and Inder in the ball competition were Ian Rudd (32), Chris Kerr (31), Terry Smith, John Daley, Bruce Morris and Ron Ingall (30). At the Alan Macdonald Memorial $100 Third Hole nearest the pin Kerr (A), with the Wright brothers, John (B)and Leo (C), featuring. Ced Rudd (A) and Steve Cameron (B) dkid best at the tougher 11th hole. Chip-ins were performed by Kevin Hopping, Robert Baker, Wayne Hutley, Ingall and Kerr. Next week's event is a 14-hole 2-person Ambrose - with new rules in vogue - and visitors are invited to take part. A phone call to the Club on 65626291 is sound advice.

