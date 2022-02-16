newsletters, editors-pick-list,

After years of dedication and hard work, South West Rocks local Sophie Klee is opening her own kids clothing store. The single mother started Curious Joe Clothing in 2018 when she began selling colourful and creative kids clothes at markets or online. "I use fabric that is designed by artists and they get commission for it, so it is quite a cool little process there," She said. From what started as a small side hustle developed into a full time job, and she said moving into this shopfront was perfect timing for her. "My son started school this year and my friend has a yoga studio here in town said she was moving out of it, and that there was this opportunity," She said. "I want it to be the shop that when tourists come to town, they will be like, 'that is the shop we need to go to each time'" . And as for the name, it's safe to say her son, Joe, was an inspiration. " My sons name is Joe, and the word 'curious' came because I wanted a word that really captures childhood, playfulness and the imagination," She said. Curious Joe Clothing is set to open in the coming weeks at 1/11 Prince of Wales Avenue, South West Rocks and grand opening preparation is already in the works. Sophie has set up a GoFundMe page for anyone wanting support her endeavor in running the store. "I'm not going to lie, my dreams are well beyond my means," she said. "It would be great if people would like to donate. All the things that I want to add to it as a single mum, I don't really have that much money so I just put it out there." Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/141172646/2bed18ad-0210-48ff-811e-372dc6a3ae48.png/r14_0_952_530_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg