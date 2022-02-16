news, local-news,

The consultation period for a proposed subdivision in Crescent Head has been extended after a dramatic urgency motion was moved by Councillor Arthur Bain in the February Kempsey Shire Council Meeting. As the meeting was about to be moved into a confidential session, Cr Bain said that he had a special matter to bring up. "Arising from the Crescent Head Rate Payers Association meeting last week, I would like to move that council extends the time for submissions," Cr Bain said. Mr Bain was referring to Kempsey Shire Councils planning proposal to establish 109 residential lots and one council dedicated lot in an area of land to the west of the Back Beach access along Baker Drive. Within the plans for the subdivision is the provision of water and sewer services as well as storm-water drainage facilities. The Council dedicated lot has been allocated for a public playground and park with larger native trees providing shade, shelter and attracting wildlife. Cr Bain said some of the residents he spoke with were concerned with the drainage of the site, and had many questions regarding infrastructure capacity. "They also requested more recent data on an updated traffic assessment, as the one they have received was from 2018," Cr Bain said. The council voted in majority for the community consultation period to be extended for a further two weeks past February 28. Councillors Fergusson, Wyatt, Bain, Craigie, Riddington and mayor Hauville voted for. Cr Freeman and Cr Patterson voted against. During the meeting Cr Wyatt said she also attended the meeting at Crescent Head and strongly supported the extension. "Crescent Head is very emotive, it is quite divided, there's lots of different groups there and there's lots going on. Perhaps it is beyond capacity for people to process everything that is going on, so I don't think it is unreasonable to give another two weeks," Cr Wyatt said. The consultation period has now been extended to 14 March 2022. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/lachlan.harper/5bdbfc0a-fae8-436f-b71a-04e86c53b8c1.PNG/r0_14_1147_662_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg