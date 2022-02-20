newsletters, editors-pick-list, Mack Lindon, Rise, OFFTAP

NAMBUCCA Valley based rapper Ty is on the cusp of releasing his first music video for his song Heavens Door. Directed by noted filmmaker Mack Lindon, best known for his drama movie Rise, filming took place across four main locations at Macksville, Taylors Arm, Nambucca Heads and Gleniffer. This might be his first video, but performing under the stage name OFFTAP, 22 year old Ty has spent many years honing his craft in thousands of impromptu performances. "I was always listening to hip hop growing up and then when I was about 15 I just started spitting out my own lyrics," Ty said. "I started freestyling at house parties but once I turned 18 I was able to go out to clubs and just do my thing. "Anything I see I can rap about, any object, person, name, place, whatever. "I see something out in the street and I can make it into rap; I can't stop; it's just how my mind works. "One of my favourite party tricks is to get people to say random words and freestyle about them; I've done it at a few gigs before, people seem to really love it." Before moving to the Nambucca Valley, Ty worked all over Australia in various professions, all of which he uses for inspiration in his songs. However according to him, his main goal is to just tell good stories through music. "When I'm writing a song, I prefer to focus on the lyricism and different ways to tell a story, take my music in a different direction rather than the stereotypical viewpoint a lot of musicians focus on," Ty said. "I want my music to have universal appeal; a lot of other rappers in the industry have songs about cars, money, women, drugs; I prefer to write songs that show off my skills. "I like to make ordinary things sound amazing and create some real bangers in the process; I want to be known for my skills rather than flashy clothes, cars or money. "I'm not here to look good; I'm here to be good." This focus and drive to succeed have seen him conquer no small amount of turmoil in his personal life and get his first music video ready for release. As an added incentive to succeed, Ty made sure to have a permanent reminder inscribed on his body. "I tattooed OFFTAP on my chest, so I figure that's good motivation to succeed no matter what", he said. "Now I have to succeed; 20 years from now, it's not going to just be some random tattoo that my kids will ask about. "That's how I am; I'm all in. I accidentally went to a poetry night once; I thought it was a rap night, so it was a bit of shock at first. "It didn't matter though, I just rolled with it, I don't get stage fright, I went up there and did my thing, it wasn't what the audience was expecting but the response was really positive regardless." Ty has some of his music on Spotify under his stage name OFFTAP, and on Triple J Unearthed. Stay tuned for news on his first album and a release date for his first music video "Heavens Door". Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/stephen.katte/8adb48f6-3c8c-40a2-b349-df0bcbd04467.jpg/r27_5_1722_963_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg