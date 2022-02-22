newsletters, editors-pick-list,

Figtree and Green Hill Reserve are set to receive essential infrastructure and service upgrades as a part of the NSW Governments $109 million Roads to Home Program, aiming to assist Aboriginal communities around the state. The program will provide crucial road reserve upgrades to improve connectivity and quality of life for residents. Kempsey Local Aboriginal Land Council Chief Executive Officer, Greg Douglas said they were grateful for the funding. "Yeah we are really stoked and were lucky that they listened to our board in terms of the order that we wanted as Burnt Bridge and South West Rocks have more issues, so this is tranche one, and Greenhill's Loftus Road will be included somewhere towards the end of this current funding agreement," Mr Douglas said. "This will create happier living, and improve infrastructure on a number of different levels." Minister for Planning and Minister for Homes Anthony Roberts said the program now supports 47 communities throughout NSW. "Since I launched the Roads to Home Program in 2019 we have already seen the Government invest $75 million in 21 Aboriginal communities, allowing for essential road upgrades," Minister Roberts said. "Well built and maintained roads for these communities not only improve connectivity, they also bring better access to essential services such as waste collection, postal delivery, emergency vehicle access and community transport." The 13 new communities also include Mehi Village in Moree, and Weilmoringle in Brewarrina. NSW Aboriginal Land Council (NSWLALC) chairperson Danny Chapman said they have worked closely with the government since the inception of the program and have been essential to the program's success. "The benefits of consulting and working with community-controlled Aboriginal organisations and communities are enormous, as we can see by the program's accomplishments to date," Mr Chapman said. "Our people are entitled to and expect properly maintained infrastructure and access to basic facilities like storm water and drainage systems, new road services, kerbs and street lighting, and essential utilities like power and telecommunications. "We are committed to continuing our partnership with the NSW Government to ensure the success of future projects under the Roads to Home program."

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/141172646/6fb9f555-99cd-40f7-bf2d-621e67772f20.png/r0_53_1596_955_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg