During the February Kempsey Shire Council Meeting, councillors nominated and discussed who should represent their interests in committees operating throughout the Shire. In these committees, councillors either play an active role in decision making or a representative role that spectates meetings to then relay back to the council. These positions are assessed on an annual basis and delegates are also able to attend the meetings. The appointed delegates: The following committees have been dissolved: Kempsey Shire Council general manger, Craig Milburn said that the Economic and Tourism Development committee was set up specifically for the economic tourism strategy, and that strategy has been completed. As for the other two, he said the main reason was lack of use. "There has been no bookings for the Tennis courts, and it is actually quite overgrown and not well maintained," he said. "The courts are being looked after by our properties and facilities and therefore there is no need for a committee to be managing something that isn't being utilised. " And the Smithtown Hall committee was disband in 2018 due to the aging and ill health of members at the time, we have tried to recruit new members and haven't had any success in doing that, it is not being used and therefore there is no income from it."

