newsletters, editors-pick-list,

Yamba-based athlete Lindsey Wall has continued his dominance of the Trial Bay Triathlon after recording his fourth victory on Sunday. The race was a close fought battle with Wall finishing 23 seconds ahead of Lleyton Wall (no relation). After going close last year, Michael Kemp was the first local male to win in a time of 01:27:47. In the women's race, Paivi Hanninen from Byron Bay, was first to finish in a time of 01:28:34, securing her second win in the event. Emma Tamblyn was the first local in 01:34:18. Event organisor Andrew Kirby was delighted with the weekend's proceedings. "The weather stayed kind to everyone, we didn't have too many incidents and the kids had a great time," he said. "The adults were tested a bit on our course because we had this 400m run out of transition to start your bike so that added a little bit of distance on everyone. The track also took on a new look with the cyclists course going back through South West Rocks. "All road control people said that was well received and there was lots of people on the course to cheer you on," Mr Kirby added. The Hat Head Hammerheads club had 22 participants compete - up from 16 last year - with two members, Tina McEvoy and Jules Mackin, first placed in their age groups. Overall, the race saw competitors from Sydney to Tweed Heads and out to Moree with Coffs Harbour tallying the largest amount of participants. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/lachlan.harper/940db08e-1efb-4e0d-950c-bf80943502df.jpg/r0_18_2719_1554_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg