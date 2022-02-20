newsletters, editors-pick-list, macksville music muster

THE Macksville Music Muster is on the comeback trail after COVID restrictions saw the 2021 event cancelled. From March 7 until March 13, the Macksville Showground will play host to a whole slew of established and emerging country music artists and a crowd not seen in the Nambucca Valley for several years. Organiser, musician and born and bred Macksville resident Vanessa Sanger believes that the brief break from live music has only increased interest in concerts now everything is opening up again. "There hasn't been a lot on in the last few years, so I think a lot of people are keen to get back into the swing of things and hear some live music," Vanessa said. "We were actually one of the last big music musters to go ahead before lockdowns came into place; now we are one of the first to start up again. "It's almost poetic and hopefully a sign we are close to seeing a return to a full event schedule." So far the line-up for the 2022 Macksville Music Muster has Vanessa Sanger, Rob Breese, up and comer Sarah Savannah, Jack Lorry, Tony Wagner, The McKay Brothers, The Silverline Duo, Ged and Trudy Hinz, Lynn Jerrett and Allan Gumm. Aside from the music, the four and a half day muster will feature Walk Ups, Bush Poets, Old Time Dance, stalls, food, drinks and much more. The event will also have a special tribute concert for celebrated musician and Vanessa's partner Glen Albrecht who sadly passed away earlier this year. "We are dedicating this year's Muster, and every year from now to Glen," Vanessa said. "He was a key part of organising the Macksville Music Muster as stage manager, backing band guitarist and main stage artist, and he will forever be remembered in the Country Music Muster and Festival Circuit. "On one of the days, myself, and few other friends and family of Glen's will play as many of his songs as we can, plus maybe a few other surprises, who knows, we might put a bit of Rock and Roll in there too. "I'm inviting everyone to come and enjoy a great week of country music with some great established artists and a few up and comers; if you are a fan of country music, you don't want to miss this. "This might be our first year back, but this is just the beginning we are planning to keep going indefinitely." Keep an eye on the Macksville Music Muster Facebook Page for the most up to date information on any COVID restrictions and the artist line-up. Alternatively, head over to the website to buy tickets, book a campsite, enquire about being a store holder and everything else: www.macksvillemusicmuster.com.au.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/stephen.katte/c46d3074-e6cc-4970-9a74-db3242432082.jpg/r30_26_895_515_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg