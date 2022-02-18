news, local-news,

Saturday saw plenty of youngsters tackle the terrain and waves of Trial Bay for four Milo Triathlon events. The Seabreeze Hotel Enticer event was also apart of Saturday's schedule with that event first to kick off. Enticer involved a 300m swim, 9km cycle and 5km run with Coffs Harbour's Titan Berry the first male to finish while Clarence Valley's Zoe Snape was the first female. Related: The Milo Mini was won by Trent Alley in 24:22 while Sienna Ward was the first female in 31:16. Noah Davies won the Milo Micro with the first female to cross being Mia Chapman. Mini Milo Adventure saw David Kyle finish first and Savanah Smith in fourth and first female. Harlan Brews won the Milo Mini Aquathon with a time of 03:10 while Molly Currie was the first female to cross. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

