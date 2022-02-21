newsletters, editors-pick-list,

Local Kempsey students are set to get a kick-start in becoming future environmental champions, with schools in Kempsey given the chance to share in $1million through the 2022 Woolworths Junior Landcare Grants. Woolworths will offer Kempsey schools and early learning centres, up to $1,000 each, to develop projects that focus on sustainable food production, improving waste management practices or enhancing native habitats. Woolworths NSW/ACT State Manager, Michael Mackenzie said: "Educating young Kempsey kids on how we can grow a greener future through hands-on learning is an incredible way to make an impact for future generations, and help our local communities today. "The life-long skills that these young students will gain helps to plant the seeds for a more sustainable and environmental future," He said. "Last year, our Woolworths Junior Landcare Grant program saw the highest number of applicants ever. This increased demand is promising to see, as we understand schools and early learning centres in Kempsey are wanting to provide enhanced lessons on sustainability in classrooms. Landcare Australia CEO, Dr Shane Norrish said their goal is to encourage, influence and educate students on how to care for their local environment in a hands-on way. "The Woolworths Junior Landcare Grants help grow students' understanding of the importance of caring for the Kempsey environment, beginning in their own school or early learning centre," He said. To date the program has seen more than 110,000 fruit, vegetable and herb plants added to school gardens across the country. Through taking part, students learn new skills and knowledge such as composting, worm farming and planting bush tucker gardens, as well as an increased awareness of sustainability issues." Samantha Page, CEO Early Childhood Australia, said: "Early childhood education and care plays an important role in sustainability. By participating in hands-on learning experiences such as setting up recycling programs, growing veggies or plants and exploring local animal habitats, Kempsey children learn to explore, appreciate and care for the environment around them. "The first five years of life sets the foundation for life-long learning and the earlier we educate children about the importance of sustainability, the better chance we have of a more sustainable future for our Regional community." The Woolworths Junior Landcare Grants program has been funded via the sale of Woolworths Bag for Good. Bag for Good was launched in 2018, when Woolworths went single-use plastic bag free. To date, Woolworths has contributed more than $3 million to a total of 2,760 Primary Schools and Early Learning Centres across Australia. Applications for the 2022 Woolworths Junior Landcare Grants are open now and close 18 March 2022. To find out more about the Woolworths Junior Landcare Grants Program and to apply, visit landcareaustralia.org.au/woolworthsgrants Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/141172646/fbbf5f64-d9f0-4a2e-b508-dc18604dd1ba.png/r0_15_940_546_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg