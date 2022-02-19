newsletters, editors-pick-list,

. International Women's Day Art Exhibition 2022 "Break the Bias" The Macleay Valley Community Art gallery is once again excited and proud to showcase Women's Art on the Macleay. We want you to "Break the Bias" this year and share women's art with the community. MVCAG gallery in Gladstone, delights in the support we give to emerging and successful artists alike. This is a non-competitive exhibition and for some it may be the first time they are brave enough to hang their art and share with others. Women are fantastic at networking and supporting each other and enjoying each other through these exhibitions. Unfortunately, with Covid restrictions we will be unable to host our usual party opening. So why not get together with a group of your friends or your family and take the time to celebrate how awesome women are when you view the exhibition! International Women's Day, the 8th of March is celebrated and supported globally by industry, governments, educational institutions, community groups, professional associations, women's networks, charities, the media and non-profit bodies. The MVCAG Committee invites entries from women working in any medium, e.g., Textiles, Painting, Sculpture, Photography, Floral Arrangements, Wood/Metal Work, Quilting, Ceramics etc. for this exhibition. Entry Fees of $10 for two artworks will be donated to The Samaritans to aid in their support for women and children suffering domestic violence. The exhibition runs from Thursday 3rd March to Sunday 13th March, 2022, gallery hours are Thursday to Sunday from 10.30 am to 4 pm. In the media and through Parliament we are seeing women stand up for their rights to be gender equal and not discriminated against. Imagine a world that is diverse, equitable, and inclusive. A world where difference is valued and celebrated. Together we can forge women's equality, collectively we can all #BreakTheBias. Entry forms are available at the MVCAG gallery in Gladstone or can be downloaded or filled in online from the website www.mvcartgallery.org Entries close Tuesday 2nd March. Enquiries to the gallery email; mvcag2440@gmail.com or Event Coordinator Barbara Huntington 65690974

