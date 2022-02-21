newsletters, editors-pick-list,

Kempsey trainer Barry Ratcliff had to watch his four-year-old mare Markievicz's unlucky run in the $100,000 Highway at Rosehill on Saturday from his bed in Port Macquarie Private Hospital after suffering horrific injuries in a fall the day before. He broke multiple ribs and suffered other injuries after slipping on wet grass with a bucket of water and landing on it. Markievicz was taken to Rosehill by his track-work jockey and handler Vanessa Kelly while he watched the race on his mobile phone. Race jockey Kerrin McEvoy, who rode the mare to win a Highway at Royal Randwick at its previous start, told Kelly that the run for a 2.75 length sixth was "enormous". After sitting in 13th at the 800m and 400m mark, the four-year-old found a gap to finish 6th with first placed Golden Point ahead by two and three quarter lengths. "It was a big run because he didn't get clear running until late after being hemmed in a pocket by rival jockeys," Ratcliff said. The mare in starting at $9.50 was sensationally backed and held the majority of bets in being plunged on race day. Hospitalisation is another blow to Ratcliff who recently turned 72 and was looking forward to his mare running in the $150,000 Newhaven Park Qualifier at Taree on Sunday until stewards advised she wasn't eligible because he was a fortnight away from the 12 months needed to be in the ownership. Told the news, he quickly nominated Markievicz for the Rosehill Highway. The mare by Starspangledbanner, bought for $9900 from Anthony Cummings, has been a cheap buy as in 15 starts she has had three wins and three placings taking her earnings to $103,400 after grabbing $3200 for sixth on Saturday. Her dam Gabbidon, by Bel Esprit from Eliza Park, had 17 starts for four wins, two of them in South Australia and two over 1400m at Caulfield. Ratcliff is confident and looking forward to his mare's future as he believes she will develop into a country cups horse over 2000m. "She is probably best over 1600m at the moment but she will have a couple of weeks off in the paddock as there are no suitable races for her... it would break your heart" He hasn't given up winning his hometown Kempsey Cup which could slot into her agenda later this year. "She is very talented and I will step her up in distance and into bigger prizemoney races," he added. He doesn't know how long he will be in hospital and is itching for the day he can be discharged.

