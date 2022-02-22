newsletters, editors-pick-list,

On the weekend 16 firefighters from Kempsey and Nambucca commenced their Crew Leader training, where they focused on leadership and fire management skills. The program takes place over multiple weekends throughout the year, with an assessment in April. Once an officer is crew leader trained it allows them to manage a crew and a truck, and even provide them with an opportunity to become potential leaders of the district in the future. Mid Coast District Officer Stuart Robb said he was very happy with how the trainees went. "This are our latest cohort that are working right across the district from brigades in Kempsey and Nambucca," Mr Robb said, "The day consisted of a combination of theory, where they spend time in the classroom, and practical exercises in the field, and it went really well." Mr Robb said that it is important that the district has a succession plan in place for all of their brigades. "As we increase our numbers we have to make sure that we have firefighters that are able to supervise the all crews," he said. And as for preparations for the future, Mr Robb said that although they have had training limitations over the last 12 months due to COVID they have plans in place. "Our brigades are now starting to ramp up their training activities as the restrictions ease, and we are going into a fairly neutral weather pattern at the moment, so we will continue our training with new recruits and the likes of our crew leaders over the next couple of months, so that the brigades are ready for August September this year," Mr Robb said.

