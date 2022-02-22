newsletters, editors-pick-list,

While COVID may have affected numbers throughout the Little Athletics season, the Stuarts Point & Districts club more than impressed at the recent regional championships held in Tamworth. With four athletes heading west, not one of them went home empty handed as medals returned to Bowraville and Eungai. Between Lily Kennedy, Charlotte Kearney, Damian Kennedy and Sonny Draper, a total of 19 events were competed in with 10 medals won. Lily, whose been apart of the club for five years, participated in four under 11s events and finished with a bronze medal in javelin, her favourite event. "Because I can go throw the furthest," she said. For Damian, a second in the 110m hurdles and long jump, which included a personal best, saw him qualify for state while Sonny will head to Sydney after scoring gold in the 400m and silver in 100m sprint. Competing in her last year of Little Athletics, Eungai's Charlotte Kearney finished first in the 1500m walk and second in the 100m hurdles along with a personal best in shot put. While gold came in the walk, Charlotte's favouritism lies with hurdles after travelling to Canada in 2019 for the event as part of an athletics tour sports travel. "It was the best experience of my life, I'd never flown before or been abroad," she said. The state championships will be held at Sydney Olympic Park on March 19-20. Stuarts Point & Districts Little Athletics season will resume on August 5.

