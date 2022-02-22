newsletters, editors-pick-list,

After a week's break, the East Coast Tribal League returned to play on Saturday for rounds five and six at Coronation Park, Nambucca. The day saw two contenders for game of the tournament as Ngaku Angels and Gumbaynggirr Wall Street Warriors played out a thriller in the women's game while Gumbaynggirr Rams vs Ngaku Warriors went down to the wire in the final fixture. The day marked 22 years since Gumbaynggirr Rams had played at Coronation Park with president Dean Buchanan delighted with the turnout. "It's massive, the community has been waiting that long for it to be here and it showed today," he said. "They came down and cheered their heart out and it was good to see the players put on a show for them all." Game one saw the men play with Rams defeating Wall Street Warriors 36-10 while Dunghutti Broncos won via forfeit against Thunghutti Bilabangs. The women's game between Ngaku Angels and Wall Street Warriors was an entertaining fixture, played with plenty of passion. With Ngaku ahead by four points, the final seconds saw the Warriors snatch an intercept 70 metres from their line before Ngaku's Megan Archibald chased her opponent down to seal victory. In the other women's fixture, Biripi South Taree won via forfeit from Dunghutti. A stacked men's Dunghutti Broncos side then ran onto the field featuring Matt Nean, Kieran Vale and Russell Lardner, running out dominant 56-4 winners over Biripi South Taree. Ngaku and Rams followed in a perfect fixture to end the day with former Gold Coast Titans winger Tyronne Roberts-Davis proving the difference. With around 10 minutes to go, Ngaku lead 12-8 before Roberts-Davis bullied his way over the line on the left wing for the Rams. As scores were tied, the full-back then found space on the right side in the dying minutes before producing a try-assist for the Rams to win the game 16-12. President Buchanan described the fixture as an emotional roller coaster while giving plenty of praise for Roberts-Davis. "It was heart wrenching, I think my heart stopped a few times," he said. "It was really good footy, there's a few little things we can fix up but it was a good win. "He's (Roberts-Davis) been amazing, he's our captain, he's been leading the boys around the last couple of weeks and I think the boys lifted their games from watching him." Despite their loss Ngaku Warriors continue to lead the competition after rounds 5 and 6.

