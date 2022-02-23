Community Life: Developments and the environment on Council's February agenda

newsletters, editors-pick-list,

The February 2022 Ordinary Meeting of Kempsey Shire Council took place in Council Chambers from 9am on Tuesday 15 February. Crescent Head subdivision exhibition A motion was raised and accepted that the exhibition period of a proposed Crescent Head subdivision will be extended until 14 March in order to capture the strong community interest. South Kempsey service centre Councillors accepted an amendment to the Kempsey Local Environmental Plan 2013 regarding land at 600 Macleay Valley Way, South Kempsey. As this land is zoned as is RU2-Rural Landscape, using this land as a highway service centre was otherwise prohibited. Increased budget for new waste cell Council reviewed the progress of the plans and budget for the 2021-22 financial year and adopted the increased budget for constructing Waste Cell 4 at the Waste Management Centre on Crescent Head Road. The new budget is $7.221 million, reflecting the unexpected additional costs required to complete the project including: Councillors noted the need for the community to try and minimise landfill waste through use of yellow and green bins. For more information, head to ksc.pub/cellfour Devils Nook Landslip remediation A tender was awarded for the Devils Nook Landslip Remediation on Armidale Road. The slip at Devils Nook that occurred in January 2021 following heavy rainfall was declared a natural disaster and resulted in residents of Bellbrook to be isolated for a period. For more information on this, head to ksc.pub/devilsnook Good news for the environment The Kempsey Shire Biodiversity Strategy 2022 was adopted after being adapted to incorporate community engagement. Its recommendations will inform Council actions in the coming years. Separately, a section of Council-managed road at Point Plomer was added to NSW National Parks and Wildlife Service's management. Read the full wrap of February Council Meeting and view the business papers, at kempsey.nsw.gov.au

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/lachlan.harper/20bbcea8-c5aa-4129-a019-afd827443941.JPG/r0_34_1448_852_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg