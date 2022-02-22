Kempsey Singers eyeing off a new era in the Bandox Theatre

newsletters, editors-pick-list,

After enduring another year of COVID forced inactivity the local 'live' theatre group known as The Kempsey Singers are looking in hope to a better and brighter year ahead. To start the ball rolling the group will be holding their Annual General Meeting on Tuesday March 8 at 7pm in the home of 'live' theatre on the Macleay - The Bandbox Theatre. After the formalities of the AGM is complete, including the election of the new committee - president, secretary, treasurer, front of house manager, catering manager, wardrobe (costume) manager, librarian & publicity officer - the meeting will then continue on into a general meeting with items on the agenda including: This little gem and asset to this community is the only live performance facility with appropriate acoustic & stage presentation and characteristics for public performance of drama and musical shows in the Kempsey local government area with its own 360 degrees revolving stage. The group is inviting past members and interested people and groups from the community to attend the meeting in order to keep 'live' theatre active on the Macleay. Yearly membership of $20.00 is payable on the night with the opportunity to join in with the many activities of the theatre. For further info contact Colin on 0448745175 or Greg on 0447644422 or check out their Facebook page 'Kempsey Singers'.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/lachlan.harper/452f7c4f-f29d-4f1a-b010-39e01d7465db.jpg/r3_104_1017_677_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg