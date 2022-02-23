newsletters, editors-pick-list,

Kempsey's Majestic cinema is set to benefit from an injection of funding from the Federal Government, as part of a plan to support the recovery of arts and entertainment on the Mid North Coast. The Coalition Government awarded $165,000 to Majestic Cinemas Kempsey, Nambucca Heads, Port Macquarie and Sawtell, from the second round of the $20 million, Supporting Cinemas' Retention Endurance and Enhancement of Neighbourhoods (SCREEN) Fund. Majestic Cinemas Chief Executive Officer, Kieran Dell said he was really pleased. "We are really happy with the result. We worked closely with Pat Conaghan in particular and he was instrumental in getting us funding," Mr Dell said. He said that the money will go into keeping the doors open. "The first round of funding compensated us for the impact of COVID, and went towards paying off some of our debts and our rent. This second round of funding will go towards the same. "We expect to have the money in our bank account in the next week or so." Federal Member for Cowper, Pat Conaghan said it was a priority of the Governments to support the art and entertainment industry. "I went into bat for our local entertainment industry, and in particular for Independent Cinemas to ensure they received their fair-share of support and that funding wasn't diverted elsewhere," Mr Conaghan said. "I'm really pleased to see Majestic Cinemas receive the help they need. Kieren has been providing the Cinema experience to our region for years, as well as hiring and training young people. "We simply can't see locally owned and run businesses like Majestic Cinemas fall to the wayside. Great result for the Mid North Coast." Minister for Communications, Urban Infrastructure, Cities and the Arts, the Hon Paul Fletcher MP, said a total of 125 independent cinemas across the country would receive a share $7.3 million from the latest round of SCREEN Fund grants. "Independent cinemas are a vital component of Australia's economic, social and cultural wellbeing, which is why we continue to provide one-off business continuity grants to support the cinemas resurgence from prolonged closures and capacity restrictions," Minister Fletcher said. Administered by Screen Australia, the Government announced a second round of the SCREEN Fund in December 2021 to support independent cinema operators with grants of up to $85,000 if they have experienced significant declines in revenue due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

