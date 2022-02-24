newsletters, editors-pick-list,

With the early morning storm hitting the area last Saturday and also at the Kempsey Golf Club the numbers for the 18 hole Single Stableford event was reduced to a small field of 34 players. The players that did take to the course later in the day found the course in good condition despite the heavy showers that did come early in the morning. Trevor Bailey in the 'B' grade was best on the day with a good round of 40 points for his victory with Richard Campbell junior the runner up with his score of 36 points. In the top grade on Saturday the winner was Chris Kerr with a fine round of 37 points to have a 2 point margin over Rick Nicholson as the runner up. Ray Moodie found the course OK when he took to the fairways in the afternoon and he recorded a round of 36 points to win the 'C' grade from Max Gleeson who had 31 points. A very big thank you goes to everyone that did play after the early morning rain did make it very uncomfortable for everyone. Peter Townsend was this weeks winner of the super tee ntp at the 18th hole with a very fine 2nd shot to the green. In the weekly ball competition the winners on the day were players with a score of 32 points and better and they can be collected from the pro shop at the club anytime along with any unclaimed vouchers from the event last Saturday. Saturday at the club the Members will play in the Monthly Medals after the day washed out earlier in the month. Hopefully the day will be ok for the players to have a hit in the Macleay Argus 18 hole Single Stroke event for the Monthly Medals in each grade and all intending players wishing to play can book in now at the club or go online to book in for your round. For more information about the upcoming events please give the club a call anytime. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/lachlan.harper/1d9f7fb2-5203-4c70-9031-fb9513757ffa.jpg/r0_25_1110_652_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg