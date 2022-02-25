newsletters, editors-pick-list,

Being without his regular playing partner did not stop Hilary Dew from adding to his long list of victories in Kempsey Veterans Golf Club events with a difference on Tuesday last. Dew teamed up with Graham Schasser in the 14-hole 2-man Ambrose having to succumb to the fact that his long-time proven "playmate," Phil Pinney, would not be alongside. Made little difference that his new partner was a 14-marker and fellow A-grader who would, could or should be a bit more helpful should any problem develop. Sorry Phillip! Off only four to make it a 4 into 18 division to be playing off 4.50 this brand new pairing put together a 2-under par round of 54 that reduced to 49.50 on deduction. And there was no beating that. But like Dew, there was another former Club champion, albeit of a Saturday KGC style in Chris Kerr, with Wayne "Birdseed" Simmons alongside, just .25 in arrears. Schasser did say that he more than enjoyed being able to mix it with the best (so to speak) and that he had played a big part in the final outcome. Dew was unavailable for comment, having to make it to Warwick Park to tend his racehorses. The big question is that whom will he choose when the next Ambrose or 2BBB Stablefords come about? In all there were 42 starters teeing off for Tuesday's competition and despite the late teaming rain rivalry was at its keenest and maybe, just maybe, similar competitions will occur more often. The best round of the day - a 3-under 53, belonged to current Club champion Ian Rudd and his brother Ced who finished in fourth place with their 50.50 scoreloine. 'Twas Ron Ingall and Mal Blanch with their 50 nett in third place, whilst the Graeme Dyet-Graham Hall and Peter Callaghan-Steve Trott duos with 51.50 netts also featured as new ball winners. Nearest the pin at the Alan Macdonald Memorial $100 Third Hole-in-One were Effron Constenoble (A), Steve Trott (B) and Stuart Aston (C) and it was Graeme Dyet (A) going solo at the eighth hole. Chip-ins were performed by Ray Moodie and Chris Hudson. Tuesday's forecast is for wet weather and anything could happen in as such conditions, so best of luck fellows and may the best man win. Visitors will be made welcome despite the championships being in vogue and the opening round does have the back nine dominating. Tee-off is 9am.

