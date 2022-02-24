newsletters, editors-pick-list,

Back by popular demand, the annual Crescent Head 7's will return for another year this weekend with around 30 teams participating throughout the tournament. After a deluge of rain last year, 2022's edition looks like it may be much of the same, however Kempsey Cannonballs president Brad Taylor hopes otherwise. "We're hopeful for a dry weekend - dry and hot weather is a better day for rugby but it'll still be a great day," he said. "Obviously with the easing of COVID restrictions coming into affect on Friday we're looking forward to having as many people as possible come out. "We encourage anyone that wants to come out and watch rugby to do that - it's one of the best rugby events on the mid-north coast, if not east coast." Throughout Saturday, 16 mens team will play along with 10 womens sides and four under 16s in a round robin style competition. "We've got teams from Newcastle, Sydney, Coffs Harbour, Port Macquarie, Kempsey, Merewether, Drummoyne and a couple teams from Northern NSW," Mr Taylor said. Last year's Crescent Head 7's saw Coffs Snappers win the Men's Bowl, Kempsey Cannonballs took out the Men's Plate while the Women's Division was won by Nelson Bay. Men's Cup winner was Lennox Head. Ian Walton Rugby Park, Crescent Head, will open its gates at 8am with $5 entry into the ground and bar opening at 12 and over $5000 in prizes to be won. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

