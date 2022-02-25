newsletters, editors-pick-list,

Every time Stuarts Point/Eungai's under 10s cricket side steps onto the field this season, they're making history. In a team of nine players, the side is totally dominated by girls with seven putting on their whites every Saturday along with two boys. In a small town, the cricket club remains one of the only sporting clubs along with little athletics, Yarrahapinni Walkers, lawn bowls and darts. Previously, netball, football, tennis, physical culture, scouts, tai kwon do and sailing clubs have existed. However, during those times over 160 children were enrolled at the local school which is now around 60 to 65. Despite somewhat of a sporting decline, cricket's history continues and in the 20-plus years Merilyn Mason has lived at Stuarts Point, she can't remember a Stuarts Point Cricket Club side with such strong female representation. "This is the most girls we've had in a side," she said. "Girls participation has been slowing growing - womens cricket on television has been a big part of that." Cricket NSW area manager for Northern NSW, Martin Garoni, agreed that television coverage of womens cricket has played a role in participation numbers. "The increased exposure of the women's big bash league and the women's national team being on television regularly shows the girls that there's a fantastic pathway for cricketers and just amplifies the case that cricket is a sport for everyone and is really keen to have girls participate as much as they can," he said. "The club has done a magnificent job to have so many girls playing in such a small town which attributes to the fact the club is open and welcoming to anyone that wants to play the game. "That is what we want our clubs to be like and our purpose is to provide an opportunity for everyone to play cricket and the club lives and breathes that." Stuarts Point/Eungai Cricket club president Jake Jeffery was of the same opinion and believes there's been a domino affect. "Once they see another girl out there they want to do that too," he said. "It's good to see any kid out running around, it's great to see them have the opportunity to play." With plenty of rivalries every weekend to see who gets the most runs or wickets it's evident those competitive attributes are what's prompted interest in cricket. "I started cricket because I want to beat my brother, Justin," Olivia Groundwater said. "I love playing with my team-mates and friends as well." For Tara Smith her motivations are simple: "It's really fun and I like playing." One of two boys in the team, Xavier Jeffery motivations came from watching his dad, Jake, play. "When I saw dad play I said I want to get into this and now I want to beat him," he said. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/lachlan.harper/0d3511fa-4360-4888-a367-95c8588c8864.JPG/r0_242_4800_2954_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg