Brodie Hawken selected as Kempsey Macleay Sportsperson of the Month

Talented athlete Brodie Hawken has ticked off another achievement this month after he was selected as Kempsey Macleay RSL Club Sportsperson of the Month for February. Brodie recently competed in the regional little athletics championships at Tamworth in high jump, javelin, 90m hurdles and triple jump - going to the state level in the hurdles and javelin. The State Track & Field Championships will be held March 19 and 20 at Sydney Olympic Park Athletic Centre. He also recently participated in the lower north coast swimming carnival, competing in the 200m and 100m freestyle, 100m breast stroke and 50m freestyle. Brodie will also assist in refereeing duties at this weekend's Crescent Head 7's. To nominate a local athlete for the next Macleay Sportsperson of the Year, provide detailed information on the individual's achievement and email it to macleayargus@austcommunitymedia.com.au. The Macleay Argus will determine the monthly and yearly winner of the award. A Sportsperson of the Month will be decided upon in March 2022 with an additional voucher of $100 for the restaurant awarded to the winner. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/lachlan.harper/08b81f94-4d87-4af7-b46e-be05c27d0f23.JPG/r0_423_4320_2864_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg