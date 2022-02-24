newsletters, editors-pick-list,

Rising fuel prices in Australia are forcing Kempsey businesses to think on their feet, or take a hit. Ellerslie Flowers owner, Leanne Davis said the price of flowers has gone up almost every week because of increased courier costs. "The rise means we have to be very careful where we get our flowers from, and we try to get them from as local as possible so we don't have to fork out for extra courier costs," Ms Davis said. Ms Davis said that the costs had already dramatically increased since the start of COVID, due to overseas shortages, and expects the fuel prices to impact the industry even more. She hasn't increased her own prices yet, but is preparing to if needed. "That impact hasn't been felt yet, but there has been discussion around it, and it depends on how long this goes for to see if we can absorb the extra costs," Ms Davis said. "If the prices stay up for a long period of time it's going to impact everybody." NRMA spokesperson Bridget Ahern said Kempsey has fared well compared with other locations across the state. "Sydney's current average is 189.1, while Maitland recently recorded an average of 187 and Newcastle wasn't far behind at 180," She said. Ms Ahern said the high prices are largely due to global factors. "Many nations are coming out of long lockdowns and the demand for fuel has increased," she said. "Unfortunately oil producing nations have not increased supply to meet demand, causing global oil prices to hit seven year highs. "The threat of a Russian invasion into Ukraine has also raised concerns around supply volatility." Ms Ahern urges people to seek out the cheapest price of fuel. "In the short term we are not expecting to see prices fall, but that's why it's more important than ever to shop around for fuel," She said.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/141172646/5209f6ed-7a7b-46b7-8b4f-d71f78b54688.png/r0_19_802_472_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg