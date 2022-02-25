newsletters, editors-pick-list,

After three successful art exhibitions and a grant from Coastline Credit Union, the recently opened South West Rocks Community Art Gallery is forging ahead. The Maritime Precinct at South West Rocks includes three heritage buildings with a colourful history and older-style architecture that add character to the town. One of these buildings, the Pilot's Residence, became vacant recently prompting a group of local artists to take the opportunity to work towards developing it into an art gallery. A recent $8,500 grant from Coastline has turned that dream into reality with a professional hanging system now able to be installed. Artists from up and down the Mid North Coast are now able to exhibit their work in another location. The region is very popular with tourists and visitor numbers have grown enormously with so many Australians confining their travel to within the country. This is particularly true for South West Rocks who has received such positive press in recent times. It is the intention of the gallery management team to make the gallery at the Rocks one of those on the local Art Trail that includes galleries at several communities along the coast, thus providing visitors with a cultural excursion that they can add to their itineraries. Installing a gallery picture hanging system able to cope with heavier artworks lifts the Rocks gallery to a higher level that will attract leading Australian artists. This includes renowned artist Scott Jackson from Crescent Head who will be exhibiting, starting on March 7. His work is exceptional and well worth heading down to the Rocks to see. fantastic art, followed by a delicious coffee or lunch at one of the local cafes makes for a very pleasant day out. For more information about the gallery or to book exhibition space take a look at the gallery website at www.swrcag.com.au

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/141172646/7f25cfa8-eded-4aff-9e00-1f77ee58f611.JPG/r0_251_2560_1697_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg