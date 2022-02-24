news, local-news,

Update as at 5pm Wednesday 2 March 2022 The Bureau of Meteorology has issued Minor Flood Warning #9 for the Macleay River at 9.37am on Wednesday 2 March 2022. This has been labelled the final flood warning for the Macleay River, however please note the focus on further forecast rainfall. The warning states: For up-to-date warnings head to Flood Warning - Macleay River (bom.gov.au) The following gauge and manual readings are being used to monitor the situation. Residents are advised to monitor the river levels via the Bureau of Meteorology website and act accordingly. Please do not take unnecessary risks and do not drive through flood waters. If you are in a known flood-prone area, we encourage you to take note of the current conditions and assess if you should implement your flood plan. Flood damage to road, bridge and drainage infrastructure could be present in several locations, if you are travelling exercise great caution. All bridges that cross the Macleay River upstream of the Kempsey Traffic Bridge are now closed. At present the following roads have been marked as CLOSED: Please note, there is WATER OVER THE ROAD in the following locations: Check with RMS www.livetraffic.com or 132 701 for more road status information. Council closed the flood infrastructure during the day on Thursday 24 February 2022. The floodgates on Kinchela Creek and Belmore River are CLOSED however they were opened for a period on Tuesday night to reduce river levels after heavy rain and a slightly higher than expected minor flood peak caused water to breach the levees. Both Kinchela Creek and Belmore River returned to appropriate levels and the floodgates were closed again around midnight (more information here) - The floodgates on Christmas Creek and Euroka Creek are CLOSED - Flood relief gates at Kinchela Creek and Belmore River are CLOSED - Ryan's Cut Outlet is OPEN to the ocean - Big Hill Outlet is OPEN to the ocean Lower Macleay landholders are encouraged to monitor the situation carefully and respond as appropriate. - During heavy or sustained rain events it is not uncommon to experience sewer overflows in our sewer catchment areas, nor are they preventable, as sewerage systems are not designed to transport storm water in these events. - Our teams are continuing to monitor the situation and conducting the required sampling, reporting and clean up in these areas. The most recent images from flood cameras on the Macleay River are available at ksc.pub/flood The flood monitoring camera at Sherwood Bridge, west of Kempsey, is focused on the bridge deck so residents can see if the bridge is being affected by flooding. Images are updated every 30 minutes. Please note the time stamp is set to Australian Eastern Standard Time NOT to Australian Eastern Daylight Saving Time. If you need sandbags to protect your home or business contact the local SES on 13 25 00. Please be patient with the SES while they endeavour to get to you. Council urges people to: - Remain cautious on the roads for localised impacts, DO NOT attempt to drive through flood waters or cross flooded bridges. - Consider the impact of possible road closures and flood isolation on work, family and educational commitments - Monitor emergency warnings and severe weather updates - If your property is at risk of inundation, please raise moveable items, such as furniture, as high as possible onto benches or tables, placing electrical items on top - If you live in a low-lying area and are advised by an emergency services officer to evacuate, please do so - Secure outside belongings and before leaving, turn off the power and water and take pets, essential medicines and clothes with you A number of Council services can be impacted by flood events including sports fields, waste centres and libraries. We will update on these changes as they are confirmed. Council's work teams are inspecting roads and areas of concern and we will advise of developments in future updates. Council are currently stretched, flood damage could be present in several locations if you need to travel please exercise caution. Council welcomes advice from residents in outlying areas regarding any concerns which may be reported to Council on 6566 3200 however our Customer Service Centre is currently experiencing a high volume of calls so please check that your concerns have not already been addressed online. For emergency help in floods and storms, call the NSW State Emergency Service on 132 500. For emergency help in floods and storms, call the NSW State Emergency Service on 132 500. In life-threatening situations call triple zero (000) immediately. - Check Council's automatic Disaster Dashboard at ksc.pub/disasterdashboard - Listen to local ABC, the emergency broadcaster, on 95.5 FM or 684 AM - Follow NSW SES on Facebook or www.ses.nsw.gov.au - Latest Weather, Warnings, Rainfall and River heights: www.bom.gov.au/nsw - Road Closures and traffic info: RMS www.livetraffic.com or 132 701 NOTE: As the Bureau of Meteorology have issued the final flood warning for the Macleay River, this is the final formal update. Updates will continue, however they will be road and flood infrastructure focused updates only.

