Update as at 4.30pm Tuesday 1 March 2022 The Bureau of Meteorology has issued Minor Flood Warning #5 for the Macleay River at 12:49pm on Tuesday 1 March 2022. The warning states "The Macleay River at Kempsey (AHD) is approaching a minor flood peak around 4.80 metres. The Macleay River at Smithtown may reach around 3.30 metres Tuesday afternoon, near the minor flood level (3.40 metres)." For up-to-date warnings head to Flood Warning - Macleay River (bom.gov.au) The following gauge and manual readings are being used to monitor the situation. Residents are advised to monitor the river levels via the Bureau of Meteorology website and act accordingly. Please do not take unnecessary risks and do not drive through flood waters. If you are in a known flood-prone area, we encourage you to take note of the current conditions and assess if you should implement your flood plan. Flood damage to road, bridge and drainage infrastructure could be present in several locations, if you are travelling exercise great caution. Please note, there is WATER OVER THE ROAD in the following locations: Check with RMS www.livetraffic.com or 132 701 for more road status information. All bridges that cross the Macleay River upstream of the Kempsey Traffic Bridge are now closed. At present the following roads have been marked as CLOSED: Council closed the flood infrastructure during the day on Thursday 24 February 2022. Please note, as the predicted Macleay River flood peak is being experienced, the water level in the Kinchela Creek and Belmore River is close to the required level for opening the flood relief structures. Landholders are encouraged to be prepared in the event an unexpected river rise occurs and the relief gates at Kinchela Creek and Belmore River are required to be opened. The most recent images from flood cameras on the Macleay River are available at ksc.pub/flood The flood monitoring camera at Sherwood Bridge, west of Kempsey, is focused on the bridge deck so residents can see if the bridge is being affected by flooding. Images are updated every 30 minutes. Please note the time stamp is set to Australian Eastern Standard Time NOT to Australian Eastern Daylight Saving Time. If you need sandbags to protect your home or business contact the local SES on 13 25 00. Please be patient with the SES while they endeavour to get to you. Council urges people to: A number of Council services can be impacted by flood events including sports fields, waste centres and libraries. We will update on these changes as they are confirmed. Council's work teams are inspecting roads and areas of concern and we will advise of developments in future updates. Council are currently stretched, flood damage could be present in several locations if you need to travel please exercise caution. Council welcomes advice from residents in outlying areas regarding any concerns which may be reported to Council on 6566 3200 however our Customer Service Centre is currently experiencing a high volume of calls so please check that your concerns have not already been addressed online. For emergency help in floods and storms, call the NSW State Emergency Service on 132 500. In life-threatening situations call triple zero (000) immediately. Council will post updates to their website and Facebook page as information becomes available. The next update will be published at around 7.30am Wednesday 2 March unless there is a significant change in the situation.

