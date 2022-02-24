newsletters, editors-pick-list,

Sunday marked the Macleay Valley Rangers opening fixture for the 2022 season as the FFA Cup, now known as Australia Cup, arrived in Kempsey. The match was Rangers first in pre-season while their opponents, Coffs Coast Tigers, were playing in their fourth. The opening exchanges saw exciting passages of football before match fitness set in for the home side with the Tigers roaring. "First 20 minutes we looked really good then got fatigued," coach Jason Coleman said. Coffs went ahead to score multiple goals after the 20-minute period before a penalty to Chad Applegate got Rangers back within reach in the second half. "Once we got the second one we built momentum but then a mistake at the back saw us concede," Coleman said. The full-time whistle eventually blew with Rangers losing 4-2 with Chris Walker the other goal-scorer. Depsite the loss, Coleman was delighted to see the return of Josh Morn and Sam Applegate along with the debut of youngster Jardie Morris. "Jardie made his debut and went really well, he stepped up to the mark and was quite productive," he said. "Josh Morn has come back after a few years away while Sam offers that x-factor." Rangers attention will now turn to their opening Coastal Premier League fixture against Northern Storm on April 2. Kempsey Saints will play Coffs United at home on the same date. Before kicking off their CPL campaign, Saints will play Port Saints in round three of the FFA Cup.

