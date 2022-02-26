newsletters, editors-pick-list,

Not much happens in Talarm or the Macksville Lions Club without Jeanette Welsh knowing about it. After living on her property since 1955, her knowledge of the area is second to none and her incredible service to that community was rewarded with a Medal of the Order of Australia on February 17 at government house, Sydney. Born in Kempsey, Mrs Welsh lived at Dondingalong until she was 12 before moving to Taylors Arm Road at Congarinni where her family dairy farmed for two years and then settled at Talarm. In 1962, she married the man across the road, Robert Welsh, with the two set to celebrate their 60th wedding anniversary on March 3. 1979 saw Robert join Macksville Lions Club but it wasn't until 10 years later that his wife would make her lifelong decision. And she wasn't convinced straight away. "Someone asked me and I said no - it was one of Robert's interests, it was his night - and the kids thought it was great when dad went off to a lions meeting, they could eat what they want," she laughed. However, her decision eventually changed and it was a trailblazing choice with Jeanette, Barbara Marshall, Judy Riddell and Elwyn Ainsworth the first ever women inducted into the Macksville Lions Club. That history-making decision in 1989 saw her begin a career at the club lasting over 30 years, serving as president for five terms, secretary for four and treasurer for two. Despite such a lengthy stint, Mrs Welsh's lions club work only scratches the surface of her community work, holding several other roles: Her motivation for such heavy community involvement comes from the individuals involved. "It's the people," she said. "You're helping somebody, it's all voluntary, you don't do it to get that (pointing at medal). "You do it because you want to. "At the moment I feel bad because I can't get out there but people say 'you've done it, you don't have to do anymore'". After decades of tireless work, a letter from the governor-general's secretary landed in the dedicated volunteer's mailbox on April 13, informing her of the awarding of a Medal of the Order of Australia (OAM) as part of the Queen's Birthday honours list for 2021. Humble as ever, her reaction was one of disbelief. "I was shocked," she said. "I feel there's probably people out there more worthy of it despite everyone saying 'nobody has done as much as you, you deserve every bit of it', which is a compliment. "When I received the senior citizen's award I said if it wasn't for my husband and the kids support (I wouldn't be able to do this), they've always been behind me." Unfortunately, the Sydney lockdown saw her official ceremony postponed, however her friends at the show society came to the party. "We had a function at the showground, where the show society put on a luncheon for all volunteers and that was after I got notification - (Member for Oxley) Melinda Pavey was there and I had a few people come up and congratulate me but say don't expect me to bow or courtesy," she laughed. Eventually, Mrs Welsh was able to attend her official ceremony at government house, Sydney, on February 17 where she was surrounded by family for a special event.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/lachlan.harper/a3fe4673-1ebe-4245-8c0f-a9e6ee1c2c88.PNG/r0_226_1696_1184_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg