Changed traffic conditions on Pacific Highway at Clybucca next week

Motorists are advised of changed traffic conditions from next week on the Pacific Highway to carry out safety improvement work south of the Clybucca rest area. Transport for NSW will be resurfacing a 2.7-kilometre section of the northbound carriageway to improve safety and ride quality for motorists. Both northbound lanes of the highway will be closed. Northbound traffic will be moved to the southbound fast lane while southbound traffic will travel in the slow lane under a contraflow arrangement. Work will be carried out from 7am to 6pm on weekdays and from 8am to 4pm on Saturdays from Monday 28 February. The work is expected to be completed by the end of March, weather permitting. A reduced speed limit of 80km/h will be in place approaching the site and will drop to 40km/h through the work area. Traffic control will be in place for the safety of workers and motorists. Oversize and over mass (OSOM) vehicles will be managed under traffic control. Vehicles with widths of more than 4.6 metres will have to detour via Macleay Valley Way. Motorists are advised to drive to the conditions, and follow the directions of signs and traffic control. Transport for NSW thanks motorists for their patience during this time. For the latest traffic updates, download the Live Traffic NSW app, visit livetraffic.com or call 132 701. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content: Bookmark our website Make sure you are signed up for our breaking and regular headlines newsletters Follow us on Twitter: @macleayargus Follow us on Instagram: @macleayargus

