$86 million on offer to grow Australia's plantation estate in Cowper

newsletters, editors-pick-list,

The Coalition Government will invest more than $86 million over five years to support the establishment of new plantations in Cowper to lock-in future wood supply. The Federal Government will look to partner with the NSW Government to deliver this through a grants program, backing in a key component of the National Forest Industries Plan. Federal Member for Cowper Pat Conaghan said that the forestry sector was a huge employer in the region and growing the plantation estate would ensure that continues into the future. "This program is about getting more trees in the ground and ensuring forest industries in Cowper have a long-term future," said Mr Conaghan. "This is the largest direct investment of any Australian Government in plantation establishment for more than 30 years. "We want to partner with NSW to grow this renewable, sustainable industry so that it can continue to create jobs in Cowper and deliver quality, Australian-made products to markets. "This investment, made in partnership with states and territories and industry, will create jobs in Cowper, not just in the planting phase, but in 25 or 30 years' time when that wood is harvested and processed into a truss or a timber frame. "We have worked hand-in-hand with industry to address the immediate and long-term challenges facing this sector, and will continue to back them in every step of the way. "Thankfully, in our region we have fantastic State MP partners in Leslie Williams, Melinda Pavey and Gurmesh Singh, and I look forward to working with each of them to support our forestry sector and partner with our Government to deliver this program." For more information on the program visit: www.awe.gov.au/agriculture-land/forestry Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/ruby.pascoe/a94bd67b-9543-478f-9069-4a5affbaf134.jpg/r0_297_1962_1406_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg