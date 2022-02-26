news, local-news, Forster Tuncurry Dolphins, Old Bar Clams, rugby union, Lower Mid North Coast, Bowraville, MNC Zone Axemen

First, the Wauchope Thunder rugby union club went into oblivion, and now the Old Bar Clams have closed their doors and surrendered to an undeniable force, greater than anything big-hearted volunteers could overcome - lack of manpower. "It's very sad, but simply, we do not have the numbers," club president, Brian Groughan said. "We have been desperately short of players for some time, but this year we just have not had the men and women to field teams." In their day, a foundation club of the Mid North Coast Zone, the Clams were a splendid NSW country organisation, competitive and muscular, claiming premierships in 2009 and 2011 with inspirational officials such as Richard Crook at the helm. But, whatever else officials and volunteers could provide, they were helpless without players. So what is wrong with rugby union? What lies at the root of the problem? Painful though it is to relate, without a junior system, the Lower Mid North Coast competitions were always destined to crumble, doomed to fail......... no kids, no future, no hope. Without an under-15 competition or under-18 premiership, there was nothing for talented, youngsters to aspire to. A splendid young player, Noah, wiry, fit and ambitious, arrived at the Forster Tuncurry club's training at Peter Barclay Field, Tuncurry, this week, but without adequate numbers for coach Ron McCarthy to hold a session, he left with his father, disheartened and disillusioned. Where now for Noah? Perhaps rugby league or soccer. Ultimately, in five or six years' time, he may return as an 18-year-old and play senior rugby union, that is if there is a rugby competition still available to him. As it stands, the Kennards Hire Lower Mid North Coast (LMNC) competition for 2022 is extremely wobbly. Four clubs remain: the Forster Tuncurry Dolphins, the Manning River Ratz, the Wallamba Bulls, of Nabiac, and perhaps Gloucester, although the Cockies have been without a men's team for several seasons. The hope was that Bowraville might join the LMNC competition this year. This appears unlikely now, leaving, in effect, just three men's teams with a bye every second weekend, an impossible arrangement. The logical conclusion is that these clubs will rejoin the Upper Mid North Coast competition against the likes of Coffs Harbour and Port Macquarie's two clubs. However, the killer criticism here is the distance factor. It was purely for this reason that the MNC Zone was divided in 2007. Travelling by bus or private car back and forth to Coffs Harbour broke club spirit. Driving on to Grafton would be worse. Numbers at training this year have been paltry for the Forster Dolphins, last season's grand finalists, but the feeling within the club is that they will eventually field a strong team though they will certainly be without former MNC Zone Axemen's winger, Jesse Logan. In 2015, Logan represented the Axemen with distinction at the NSW Country Carnival in Armidale and he performed well at five-eighth last winter. But in gaining his builder's license, Logan has established his own business, Logan Building Pty. Ltd. He has employed the Dolphins' new club secretary, Kurt Forester, as his apprentice, suggesting Forester will also hang up his boots. With the Dolphins now in need of a new five-eighth, the expectation is coach McCarthy will place his faith in accomplished halfback Liam Brady to become the new pivot and swing strong-tackling winger, Kaleb Trudgett, to halfback. Clearly, new players are desperately needed at all clubs - big, fat, fast or slow - there is a position available for you. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/3rnwt4AzAvYzHH7HZKFKMv/2a030f6f-368c-45bc-98de-e2605d13ceba_rotated_180.JPG/r0_134_1514_989_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg