newsletters, editors-pick-list,

The Mid North Coast has its very own branch of National Parks Association (NPA), where members walk every Saturday and some Sundays throughout the year. The branch extends from Bulahdelah to south Kempsey, and is one of the biggest in the state attracting between 15 and 30 per walk. Membership is open to individuals or as a family group, but before joining NPA you are entitled to three walks to try and see. Walks are graded from two to six with the most falling into the three or four category. A two is a short, flat walk of no great distance whereas a five involves steep ascents and descents and off track sections and best left to serious and experienced walkers. Non-members must call the walk leader via Nelson before any walk to discuss suitability as it is not always possible to cut a walk short. Most walks depending on terrain will be between 8-15kms. Some are longer and some are more difficult. Most walks start at 9.30am to allow travellers to arrive on time. The group has held walks on Alum Mountain, Wang Wauk, Knappinghat National Park, Old Bar, Brimbin, Hat Head, Scotts Head, Crescent Head, Queen's Lake, Corrabakh, Werrikimbe, Lake Innes, Bob's Creek, Lorne, Swan's Crossing, Saltwater, Wallabi trails, Booti Booti, Whoota Whoota, McBride's Beach, Coopernook Forest reserves, Middle Brother and Broken Bago. Walk Leaders are trained and carry a personal locator beacons (PLB) and a first aid kit and also have a 'tail-end Charlie' to ensure no one gets left behind. Walk leaders carry out a recce before an advertised walk and use GPS as well. Usually an afternoon tea is held to round off the day. At least a couple of weekends per year, individuals organise weekends away at Mount Kaputar, Warrumbungles, Dorrigo, Blue Mountains or the Coffs Coast. The team have an essentials list but basically, a good pair of hiking boots, adequate water, a hat and some snacks is a good start. Membership for a year is between $50 and $70 depending on concession, senior rate or adult rate. Contact npansw.org.au or operations@npansw.org.au or call Faye on 02 9299 0000. For walk details contact Nelson on 0447 914 123. Once you join, you receive a weekly email detailing the coming walk which alleviates the need to find out the details from the walk leader. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/144241857/9e42091b-9388-4cd2-866d-faadb19c845c.jpg/r3_0_1277_720_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg