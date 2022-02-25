community,

When Wayne Dayman saw a damaged cello in a dumpster his creativeness and love of recycling were set in motion. After three weeks, and 30 hours of labour, the cello was converted to a unique display shelf and sure-fire conversation piece in his home. "I learnt about how a cello is formed and made a new bridge and shelves for it myself from recycled wood," Wayne said. "Now something that would have gone into landfill has been upcycled into a useful and decorative item." Wayne is no stranger to upcycling as he has for years made old metal objects and tools into sculptures that he has sold at markets. The writer has often been asked about the metal cat sculpture in her home, made by Wayne, that has the cat playfully holding a ball. Wayne recommends upcycling as a not only an environmental plus, but as a great outlet for creativity. "Especially in pandemic times it is an entertaining hobby and trains you to view the possibilities of reusing discarded objects." Thanks Wayne. We can all learn a lesson here.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/dEtJVeiv3hvihxzWfeZvyz/5f6c1f9c-cecf-4dfb-986f-aa613f9a2655_rotated_270.JPG/r0_687_3864_2870_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg