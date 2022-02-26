community, Rachel Burns, Worm farms, fertiliser

Maybe you know someone who has a worm farm or you have seen mysterious looking worm juice for sale at markets. So you are thinking: What is involved? Is it difficult or expensive? What are the benefits of a worm farm?. First, the facts: You need to buy one from your local hardware or garden shop, or you may find one at your local council at a discounted price. You can expect to pay about $60 or more. Then you need to buy the worms - yes live ones - to start your farm off. One thousand worms will set you back about $25 or more. There are instructions online if you want to try to make your own worm farm, see some helpful links below. You will also need some hessian to place on the worm bed or newspaper will do. So you have your farm and the worms, now where do you put it? Firstly, it's a good idea to keep it close to the food source, like near your kitchen. A back porch which doesn't get too much sun is ideal. Worms are most productive at temperatures of 15 to 26 degrees. They will start to die off at temperatures above 35 degrees or below 4 degrees. You can feed your worms kitchen greens and vegetable scrapings, potato and other vegetable peels and all fruit. You can also give them cotton rags, leaves, cereals, grain, tea bags and coffee grounds, moldy bread and horse and cow manure. Do not feed them meat, bones or fat or oils, citrus, onions, or garlic. The benefits are obvious for reducing waste going into landfill, and providing natural fertiliser. It is also a great educational tool for children and big kids alike.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/dEtJVeiv3hvihxzWfeZvyz/5f903d72-3006-4507-8ea5-d9f4e82546b1.jpg/r0_67_2851_1678_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg