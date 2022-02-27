community, Trash Girl, Sustainable Living, Coffs Harbour City Council, Nambucca Valley Council, green bins, Midwaste, composting

Popular initiative Trash Girl has joined the Let's Get Composting Coffs Coast campaign to help residents of Coffs Harbour, Bellingen and Nambucca Valley Council areas turn their scraps into soil by making full use of their green bins. Trash Girl's latest series of educational videos encourage everyone in our community to keep all food scraps and garden waste out of landfill. MidWaste Coordinator Ali Bigg said the first video looks at what can and can't go in the green bin and features the convenient kitchen caddy, which is available for free to residents of the three councils with a kerbside bin collection service. "The video includes top tips for keeping the kitchen caddy and your green bin fresh and clean, which isespecially useful as the weather warms up," Ms Bigg said. "If you've ever wondered what happens when your green-lidded wheelie bin is emptied, the second video in the series takes us on a tour of the Biomass Organics facility where we see the contents of our green bins being transformed into nutrient-rich compost. "By keeping food scraps and garden waste out of landfill, we can reduce greenhouse gases that are dangerous to the environment and costly to manage. "By properly disposing of all our food and garden waste in the green bin, we can ensure this valuable resource can be reused by local landscapers and gardeners to beautify our region and by local farmers to grow more food," Ms Bigg said. Trash Girl, an initiative of Living Lightly, the Sustainable Living Program of Coffs Harbour City Council, highlights the simple solutions we can all take to reduce our impact on the environment and protect the places we love. Watch the Trash Girl videos and find out where to get your free kitchen caddy at www.letsgetcomposting.org.au For more videos in the Trash Girl series, and great sustainable living ideas, events and workshops head over to Our Living Coast - an online sustainable living hub for the Coffs Harbour, Bellingen and Nambucca Valley region.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/dEtJVeiv3hvihxzWfeZvyz/1ce8b1fd-d3cd-4676-bc63-cae53118e3b3.jpg/r0_40_5185_2970_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg