When the Kundabung Hall committee made preparations for their community forum on Tuesday night (February 22), there was uncertainty about how many chairs to put out. 70 was the eventual decision and even that figure couldn't withstand the almost 100 residents that packed into the town's hall. The meeting saw telecommunications representatives from NBN, Telstra and Optus attend along with Member for Cowper, Pat Conaghan. Demands from residents included an explanation to a two-week January outage, compensation for ongoing internet issues and a solution to the problems. Both Telstra's regional general manager, Mike Malom, and Optus Mid North Coast general manager, Chris Simon, acknowledged the Kundabung community had been let down. "We think you are important customers, we have a legacy in the bush and regional areas," Mr Malom said. "We did have some problems with our landlines, it was a combination of issues, some of it was incorrect diagnosis, some of it was faulty equipment that failed and new equipment that failed. "Without making excuses, supply chains have been difficult, a lot of our equipment comes from overseas and it did take longer to restore services, when we had these outages, than we would've liked. "I put my hand up, as a telecommunications company that prides itself on being able to supply consistent services being landlines and mobility services, we've failed, we didn't do a good job for this community and we accept that. "We've got lessons from that, at the moment we're going through a forensic analysis of the landline services and the exchanges of this area to ensure we're treating it correctly. "There is mobile service coming into the area from two towers, yes it does suffer from congestion, one of the things we'll work with Pat is to understand where we need to invest and how we invest." Chris Simon: "We are serviced by four towers in this area, those towers do have capacity but we are not reaching proper coverage throughout the community, I put my hand up and apologise." Telstra community engagement manager, Joshua Fullwood, added that changes are being made to the company's structure for better customer service. "We acknowledge that when there is an outage and you try and contact Telstra it can be very frustrating," he said. "From the end of this year, all incoming calls will be answered in Australia - all our call centres are coming back on shore. "We're also stretching our teams on the ground to do just this, to engage with communities, to hear what issues you guys are facing on a day-to-day basis and feed that back into the business so they can be resolved. "In addition, there are 150 more technicians to be hired and live and work in regional Australia to be able to respond to outages in a more timely manner. "We are also bringing all our stores back under corporate ownership, they will no longer be operated by individual licensees for a consistent customer experience." NBN's Ian Scott added that satellite is what Kundabung is offered by the NBN, through Sky Muster. Mr Scott said there are unlimited plans, although he outlined that streaming and VPN is not unlimited. Jan Rooney from NBN also informed the community that the government has set up an independent body called Regional Tech Hub to provide independent, free advice about telecommunications services for regional, rural, and remote Australians. After initial introductions were made, frustrated residents outlined the various concerns that have been covered in the Argus. Related: Many described the poor internet service they've experienced with NBN and the expenditure outlaid to try and improve their coverage. At the completion of the meeting Telstra outlined the following steps they will implement, and be held to by the community, to solve current issues. Optus' Chris Simon also said he'll utilise the data and one on one chats to take back to engineers and "look at every single aspect of our mobile coverage and explore what we can do for the people of Kundabung". Mr Conaghan also offered up a promise in summary of the night. "We have heard you, we understand things are not good," he said. "The only guarantee i'll give you tonight is we'll try and final solution as quickly as possible and a long term solution." A local committee was formed to ensure accountability on the telecommunication companies and monitor progress on the above commitments. Members chosen were Sharon Heise, Ross Tubnor, Mel Robinson, Robert Hines and Derek Garson. The general consensus saw residents pleased with the turn out and questions asked, much to the credit of event organisor Sharon Heise. However, there was some disappointment over limited concrete resolutions offered. Ironically, the Kundabung community Facebook page was bombarded with posts following the meeting as residents arrived home to another outage.

