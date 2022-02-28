newsletters, editors-pick-list,

Crescent Head just got even better, after the official opening of the newly improved Rankine Street. Kempsey Shire Council and Member for Cowper, Pat Conaghan, joined businesses and residents to officially open stage one of the revitalisation project, which saw upgrades to a section of the street as well as infrastructure on East and Scott Streets renewed and improved. Mayor Leo Hauville said he was happy with how the development turned out. "It is a great bit of expenditure by the Federal Government and council, and it is a great thing to make this area safer, and a more central place for pedestrians to come," Cr Hauville said. "The masterplan shows lots of areas of Crescent Head that needs fixing up, including the Rankine Street car park. And we need to make it better for the local community and also for tourists to come around." Improvements of the streetscape included accessible ramps connecting shop level to street level, concrete finished pathways and recycled hardwood street furniture. Federal Member for Cowper, Pat Conaghan, said the plans for the upgrade were much more than just a cosmetic fix to the shopping area of Crescent Head. "The development work was about community-led recovery from COVID-19 by supporting local jobs. And now, by providing better amenities and having outdoor seating and disabled access, it means businesses can cater to more customers, which means more in the till." Mr Conaghan said. "Projects like this is locally driven, and shows what's important for local community." This project forms part of the overarching Crescent Head Public Domain plan that was adopted by Council in October 2020. While debate is still ongoing regarding the foreshore element of the plan, the renewal of Rankine Street was well-received by the community. Council General Manager, Craig Milburn said they have mapped out their next step. "One of our next stages is to move up in front of the tavern and shops to the west of here, and it is really now getting the details and design done and securing the funding for that," Mr Milburn said.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/141172646/41c80f93-db6e-4780-9008-20b4f7f81e21.jpg/r0_203_6000_3593_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg