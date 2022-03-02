Community Life: Black Summer pain lingers as documentary sparks emotional responses

community,

Raw emotions were on display at recent screenings of the Black Summer and Beyond Documentary in Bellbrook and Dondingalong remembering and reflecting on the 2019 bushfires. Produced by Kempsey Shire Council and narrated by Australian actor Jack Thompson, the one-hour documentary features first-hand accounts from 12 locals telling their experiences of the 2019 bushfires. Each delivers a powerful and raw account of how truly devastating this time was and still is, for them and the community. Kempsey Shire Council's Senior Community Recovery Officer, Beth Bickford, said the commemorative documentary stirred emotions for some in the audience. "An emotional response is completely understandable as the documentary is a raw and honest account of what people went through during the Black Summer fires," said Ms Bickford. "The documentary also celebrates the immense resilience and strength of our community, how far recovery efforts have come and what remains ahead. It's great to end on a positive note." At every community screening, Council staff will be available to talk and can connect residents with free support services. "We want residents to know that if they are feeling triggered by the content in the documentary in any way, to talk to us. "It's okay to talk about your feelings, your experiences and to reach out for support." The free screenings of the documentary will continue over the coming weeks, with the documentary soon to be available to watch for free online as well. For more information on these or other Readiness and Recovery projects head to ksc.pub/recovery SCREENING DETAILS Willawarrin Hall - Saturday 12 March, 5:30pm-8pm Enjoy a FREE barbecue dinner from 5:30pm Screening of the documentary from 6:30pm 6th Toe Cinema, South West Rocks - Saturday 19 March, 5:30pm - 8pm Doors open at 5:30pm. The Candy Bar will be open to purchase drinks and snacks. Tickets for this event are free but registration is required via the cinema's website. Stuarts Point Hall - Friday 25 March, 6pm - 8pm BYO picnic dinner or support the local CWA's supper - funds raised will support the CWA Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

