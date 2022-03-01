newsletters, editors-pick-list,

GET your hands dirty for a good cause this year by joining one of Macleay Landcare's many workshops. The sessions range from tree planting to a Miner bird information night, all with the intention to educate and improve sustainability in the Macleay Valley. Landcare coordinator, Andy Vinter encouraged everyone to sign up. "What's good about these events is that it brings community together, and working towards a common goal to restoring our environment," Mr Vinter said. "It's a good way for people to learn about the environment, weeds and native plants, so we see a lot of people come along just to learn. Working in collaboration with Kempsey Shire Council, the network is responsible for over 2000 trees being planted in 2021. Summer Island Riverbank Planting Day Thursday 3 March 9 - 12 midday, 303 Summer Island Rd, north of Smithtown. We need your help to expand our riverbank plantings at Summer Island Road. Please bring your favourite tools and wear suitable clothing for tree planting. Extra tools and shared morning tea available. Contact: Andy Vinter 6562 2076 or 0458 945 586. Weed Awareness Workshop - Strength, Support and Community 2022 program Tuesday 15 March 5:30-7:30pm at Belmore River Hall,. Wednesday 16 March 9:30 - 11:30am at Smithtown Property (address provided upon registration), 2022 NSW Landcare and Local Land Services Conference Thursday 17 March from 9:00am - 5:00pm, followed by a free online ceremony for the 2021 NSW Landcare Awards from 6:00pm - 8:00pm. Online event. Weed Awareness Workshop - Strength, Support and Community 2022 program Thursday 24 March 5:30-7:30pm at Willawarrin Hall. Friday 25 March 9:30 - 11:30am at Temagog Property (address provided upon registration). Birds in the Macleay - Land for Wildlife Workshop Wednesday 30 March 2022 5:30 - 7:30 pm Frederickton School of Arts Hall. This talk presented by renown bird ecologist Peter West will introduce some of the common species of birds found in the Macleay Valley and discuss their behaviour and habitat requirements. Information: andy.macleaylandcare@gmail.com or 0458 945 586. Managing Riparian Vegetation workshop - Strength, Support and Community 2022 program Tuesday 5 April 5:30-7:30pm at Belmore River Hall. Wednesday 6 April 9:30 - 11:30am at Dondingalong Property (address provided upon registration). Mannix Corner Revegetation Site Thursday 7 April 9 - 12 midday, South-west Rocks Rd, 1.5km south of Jerseyville. Please bring your favourite tools and wear suitable clothing for weeding. Extra tools and shared morning tea available. Contact: David Adams on 0419 293 321. Monitoring Miner Birds in the Macleay Workshop Friday 8 of April; 9:30am - 1pm, Kempsey venue to be confirmed. Learn about Bell Miner Associated Dieback and the impact of the introduced Indian Myna with informative talks by renown bird ecologist Peter West, and Local land Services Officer Peter Michael. More information louis.macleaylandcare@gmail.com or 0467 664 460. Managing Riparian Vegetation workshop - Strength, Support and Community 2022 program Thursday 28th April 5:30-7:30pm at Willawarrin Hall. Friday 29th April 9:30 - 11:30am at Hickeys Creek Property (address provided upon registration). Summer Island Tree Care Day Thursday 5 May, 9 - 12 midday, Summer Island Rd, 3.5km north of Smithtown. Please bring your favourite tools and wear suitable clothing for weeding. Extra tools and shared morning tea available. Contact: Andy Vinter 6562 2076 or 0458 945 586. Soil Erosion Control workshops - Strength, Support and Community 2022 program Thursday 12 May 9:30 - 12:00 am at Willawarrin Hall, and 1:00 - 3:30pm at Temagog Property (address provided upon registration) Tuesday 24 May 10:00 - 12:00 am at Bellbrook Hall, 1:00 - 3:30pm at Bellbrook Property (address provided upon registration). If you are interested in registering for any of these events, click the link here

