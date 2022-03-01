newsletters, editors-pick-list,

The NSW Rural Fire Service (NSW RFS) announced the end of the statutory Bush Fire Danger Period (BFDP) for the Local Government Areas (LGAs) of Kempsey and Nambucca. "Although fire permits are no longer required, property owners must still exercise caution and follow guidelines regarding the use of fire," NSW RFS District Manager Superintendent Liz Ferris said. "Residents must notify neighbouring land owners and their local fire authority at least 24 hours before burning, as well as taking appropriate action to ensure containment and control of fire so it does not escape and cause damage. "Penalties still apply for failing to notify neighbours that you are lighting a fire and for allowing fires to escape." "Whilst we have experienced wetter than normal weather conditions over the last few months, this has promoted a significant amount of grass growth across the district, bush and grass fires can strike at any time and it is important for residents and land managers to be prepared," said Superintendent Liz Ferris. Helpful information about preparing and what to do in the event of a fire are contained in the Bush Fire Survival Plan and Farm Fire Plan guides available on the NSW RFS website www.rfs.nsw.gov.au.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/141172646/87236e26-d9c6-4c5c-ad26-d056d060e38b.jpg/r0_33_1074_640_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg