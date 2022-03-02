newsletters, editors-pick-list,

The Kempsey Golf Course was rated a Heavy 6 by the first players out on the course at 7am last Saturday in the 18 hole Single Stableford event which saw the No Carts sign up again and very wet conditions. The Stableford event replaced the single Stroke event which was scheduled for the Monthly Medals which was postponed from February 5 which was washed out. As a result of the event being washed out again the Medals have been cancelled for February. The day saw a field of 46 players take to the water logged course which played very long with absolutely no run on the course and with visitors from Frederickton, Byron Bay and Woolgoolga clubs the day was sponsored by the Macleay Argus. A big thank you goes to everyone for the day and a special thank you to the green keepers for a wonderful job during the wet week. The stand out player on the day and as a number of players said at the days end a very good mud runner was Michael Morrison in the 'B' grade with a very good score of 41 points for his victory. Jake Johnston had a good score himself had to be content with the runner up spot after his round of 38 points. In the top grade on Saturday with also a very good score was Brodi Barnett with 39 points for the victory and the runner up player was Michael Flanders with his score of 38 points on a countback. Jeremy Dowling was the stand out player in the 'C' grade on Saturday when his score of 38 points was a clear winner with a 7 point margin over the runner up player Ray Moodie with 31 points. The winners of the ntp's at the 3rd hole on Saturday were Wayne Binnie 'A' & Ben Goulder 'C'. On the 8th hole the winners were Dane Grabbe 'A', Mitchell Clarke 'B', Dowling 'C'. The winners at the 11th hole were Barnett 'A', Andrew Evans 'B', Jacob Smith 'C'. Richard Campbell Jnr 'A' & Justine Higgins 'L' were the winners at the 16th hole while this weeks winner of the super tee ntp was Lionel Worth. In the weekly ball competition the winners were players with a score of 35 points and better and they can be collected from the pro shop at the club anytime along with any unclaimed vouchers from the event last Saturday. Please check in the with the team at the club for your upcoming events. With the weather still very up in the air for golf this week the event at the club tomorrow March 5th should be the 2022 Millionaires 18 hole Single Stroke event for the Monthly Medals in each grade, however with the way the weather is and the condition of the course this might just change again. All intending players please check with the club for the conditions and players can book in anytime at the club or go online to book in for your round.

