The premier women's football sides from Mid North Coast and North Coast will have the opportunity to match it with the best this season after the formation of the Coastal League One Women competition. Round one of the competition will start on April 2 and Macleay Valley Rangers are looking be one of those sides. "We've been pushing it for a few years now," Rangers president Emma Tamblyn said. "We asked for expressions of interest to be put out to clubs in November, everyone had to respond if they'd be interested before Christmas. "In the past week we've heard that it'll definitely be going ahead. "It won't be exactly like the men's Coastal Premier League - a few teams from Football Mid North Coast will be joining the Coffs Harbour league with the hopes in the future it'll progress into a similar competition to the CPL." In the north, Urunga, Boambee, Sawtell and Coffs United are confirmed starters with Kempsey and Port Macquarie sides expected to join. Kempsey Saints president Luke Flanagan said there's interest from his club, however a final decision is yet to be made. "We're undecided but we've nominated," he said. "I believe there's still some building to go before a competition like this should be opened up. "This competition is largely going to be Coffs Harbour teams so there hasn't been a fair reflection of football from both areas for females. "For us a lot of the girls want to go in it, and if we decide we're accepted and the girls say 'yep let's do it', we'll do it." Flanagan added there needs to be some clarity behind player availability within the competition. "We haven't got a set of rules given to us, the information about the competition is very vague and nothing concrete," he said. "We don't know what the rules are with playing players up into that competition because it's a Coffs run division. "Are we going to be able to promote B grade players up to A grade when we're short or is just a one squad and that's all you've got?" Port United Football Club president Peter Moore believes there is merit in the new Coastal League One Women competition scheduled to start this season. "Our club has always liked to field a side at the best level there is to give our players something to aspire to," Moore told the Port News. "I'd be really hoping we're able to get a side up and running and we probably will, but there's a lot more water to come under the bridge (before kick-off)." Moore was unsure whether there was enough time for teams to nominate for the 2022 season to proceed as scheduled, but he was pleased to see there was an attempt to get it off the ground. "Sometimes it's easier to sit back and do nothing rather than take on the challenge," he said. "I'd much rather see FMNC try something and potentially fail, than not try anything at all." It is expected that six or eight teams will join the competition and play 20 or more rounds between the start of April and the end of August before the finals start in September. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/lachlan.harper/a87d8a10-8b6e-455d-9d23-81e68ab685d4.jpg/r0_45_1042_634_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg