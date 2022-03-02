newsletters, editors-pick-list,

The Land and Environment Court has dismissed the appeal of developers hoping to build on Phillip Drive in South West Rocks. The developer lodged a development consent for a tourist resort on the site with Kempsey Shire Council in 1991. It was approved in 1993. In late 2021 the developer submitted an application to Council for a construction certificate to commence works on the site. Council did not issue a Construction Certificate on the basis that the developer did not adequately demonstrate they had substantially commenced work within the required five year timeframe of the 1993 development consent approval. The developer filed an appeal against this deemed refusal in the Land and Environment Court and the case was heard in December last year. The Land and Environment Court ruling, published on 1 March, found in Council's favour, declaring that the consent had lapsed and the application for a construction certificate be refused. No other development application or modification to the existing consent has been lodged with Council. As such there is no proposal for further development of this site under consideration by Council.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/141172646/11cfc961-365a-4432-8fa9-8c16cdda7b64.png/r0_42_480_313_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg