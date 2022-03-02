community,

Ingenia Holidays South West Rocks took home the gold at the New South Wales Tourism Awards 2021 recently. The popular Mid-North Coast holiday accommodation topped the Caravan and Holiday Parks category, in recognition of its product innovation, excellence in guest experience and resilience through the worst that COVID-19, bushfires and floods have thrown at them. Ingenia Holiday Parks general manager tourism Matthew Young said the award is a credit to the unique accommodation offering at the park and the exceptional work of the entire South West Rocks team. "Within the past three years, South West Rocks has been impacted by bushfires, flooding and the pandemic, and this award is a wonderful endorsement of our team's resilience and dedication," Mr Young said. "Through these challenges, we adjusted our operating model to keep our doors open and staff employed, by providing short and long-term accommodation to essential workers and those with limited-to-no accommodation options, who were unable to return home due to border closures." Impacted by travel restrictions and immediate cancellations from interstate and intrastate guests, the team has focused on a number of other elements which contributed to its overall success. Ingenia Holidays South West Rocks Park manager Alison Evans said with more people forced to holiday at home, her team worked to accommodate growing travel trends, broadening the park's appeal to a new audience. "With people staying close to home, we opened the park to welcome our four-legged friends, something that's important to a growing number of holidaymakers," Ms Evans said. "The introduction of our Skydeck villas, a first for the North Coast, has been a hit with families looking for plenty of space with outdoor entertainment areas on both levels. "Our accessible cabin was designed with the needs of wheelchair users and guests with mobility challenges firmly in mind with plenty of space to navigate around, an extra large bathroom and ramp access. Ingenia Holidays South West Rocks will now go on to represent NSW at the Australian Tourism Awards next month on the Sunshine Coast. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content: